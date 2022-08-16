Filevine Ranks No. 674 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With revenue growth of 929% over three-years, Filevine continues momentum as demand for the leading legal work platform increases.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the leading legal work platform, has ranked No.674 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. This is Filevine's third consecutive year receiving the recognition. Filevine also ranked No. 18 in Utah, No. 4 in Salt Lake City, and No. 83 in Software for its three-year company growth.

Microsoft, Patagonia, Facebook, Chobani, UnderArmour, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience and grit amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Filevine has not only celebrated impressive company growth, but has also helped its client base grow their practices and meet the ever growing demand for legal services. "Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done from the ground up, " says Ryan Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Filevine. "The legal industry is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation change, and we're incredibly humbled seeing our company growth translate to our customers as their ability to provide crucial legal services scales to meet demand."

This award comes on the tail of Filevine being listed on Utah Business Magazine's 2022 Fast 50 list of the state's fastest-growing companies, as well as being named a 2022 Top Workplace and among the Best SaaS Products for Law and Legal Services on the 2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist.

Complete results of the 2022 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result.

More about the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

