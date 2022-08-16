iOffice + SpaceIQ Pursues FedRAMP Authorization for Workplace and Asset Management Technology

Company to accelerate availability of secure Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) solutions for government facilities

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iOffice + SpaceIQ, the global workplace technology company, today announced its intent to seek authorization from the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its Integrated Workplace Management System Archibus.

FedRAMP facilitates adoption of secure technologies across U.S. government agencies by standardizing assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud-based products and services.

The federal government owns and leases 130,000 properties — approximately 885 million square feet and $21B in annual operational expenditures — representing the largest real estate portfolio in the United States. With nearly 7% of government-owned properties underutilized or unused, iOffice + SpaceIQ's solutions address the critical need for space optimization, cost reduction, and enhanced decision-making capabilities for federal facilities.

"There's been a major push to modernize operations and ramp up digital transformation efforts within the federal government," commented iOffice + SpaceIQ Chief Product Officer Dan DeRosa. "FedRAMP authorization will accelerate our ability to supply much-needed solutions to highly regulated government agencies and continue serving our existing federal customers."

iOffice + SpaceIQ is already authorized to operate on secure high-side networks for several government agencies, meeting demand for centralized management of facility operations, maintenance, and occupancy while ensuring data security. The company has a robust federal distribution, reseller, and service provider network including partners such as commercial real estate firm JLL, government solutions aggregator DLT – a Tech Data company, managed services advisory Guidehouse, IMS Consulting, and digital transformation company Ricoh.

iOffice + SpaceIQ's infrastructure is purpose-built to increase customers' resiliency against existing and future cybersecurity challenges. The business meets the highest standards for service and accessibility, including portfolio-wide compliance with SOC 2 and a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template for Archibus.

The company has engaged cybersecurity advisor Coalfire and attestation and certification assessor Schellman to facilitate its completion of the FedRAMP process.

About iOffice + SpaceIQ:

iOffice + SpaceIQ empowers how tomorrow will work, helping employees and companies adapt and thrive to produce better outcomes for the world. Our smart workplace technology enables over 10,000 organizations in 85 countries to improve business performance through intuitive, people-first space planning and operations. More than 2M end users rely on iOffice + SpaceIQ platforms to optimize more than 2B square feet of space valued at more than $64B, maintain mission-critical assets, and enhance how people interact with the workplace. Explore the capabilities at www.iofficecorp.com and www.spaceiq.com.

