Novadoz Pharmaceuticals Wins Approval for Several New Products in 2022 Including Products Manufactured in its new US based plant

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novadoz Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the launch of several new products to add to its diverse portfolio of generic medicines. Products launched include:

Pirfenidone 267 mg and 801 mg tablets (AB rated to Esbriet),

Chlorpromazine 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg tablets (AB rated to Thorazine)

Bortezomib 3.5 mg vials (AP rated to Velcade)

Bumetanide 4 mL SDV and 10 mL MDV (0.25 mg/mL) (AP rated to Bumex)

Also, Novadoz is launching three new oral solutions out of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Piscataway, NJ. These are the first three products to carry the "Made in the USA" distinction.

Sildenafil OS 10 mg/mL (AB rated to Revatio)

Valganciclovir OS 50 mg/mL (AB rated to Valcyte)

Levetiracetam OS 100 mg/mL (AB rated to Keppra)

Seshu Akula, Novadoz President North America stated, "we are very pleased with all our recent approvals that continue to expand our portfolio and footprint in the US market both in the oral dosage forms and sterile injectables space. Our vertically integrated structure enables us to have better control over our supply chain which creates value in regards to customer service levels and ultimately patient care".

Novadoz Pharmaceuticals is wholly owned by MSN Labs, based in Hyderabad, India. They are a global leader in the production of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) as well as producing most of their own KSMs (key starting materials) and product intermediates. They also manufacture finished dose products such as oral solids, liquids and injectables.

