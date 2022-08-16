SME Announces 2022 College of Fellows

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, committed to advancing manufacturing professionals, academia, and communities, has announced its 2022 SME College of Fellows. Since 1986, the SME College of Fellows has honored those members who have made outstanding contributions to the social, technological, and educational aspects of the manufacturing profession. These eight industry professionals have earned this highly prestigious honor through 20 years or more of dedication and service to manufacturing. Recipients will be honored at the SME Annual Gala event in Atlanta on Nov. 6.

The eight selected manufacturing leaders, all SME members, have diverse technical backgrounds spanning advanced technologies and processes including additive manufacturing, automation, machining and advanced materials.

"Our 2022 SME College of Fellows recipients demonstrate a wide range of expertise in manufacturing that is needed to drive innovation," said Bob Willig, SME executive director and CEO. "We're excited to honor these members and welcome them into the esteemed SME College of Fellows. We celebrate their lifelong commitment to manufacturing. It's individuals such as these eight fellows that will continue to push the boundaries of what is next in manufacturing."

The ongoing work by the 2022 SME College of Fellows has influenced all manufacturing industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, machine tool and design and more.

2022 SME College of Fellows

Prasad Akella , PhD, FSME, Founder and Chairman, Drishti Technologies Inc., Mountain View, California

Daniel J. Braley , FSME, CAM-T, Associate Technical Fellow – Additive Manufacturing & BGS Additive Manufacturing Technical Focal, Boeing Global Services, St. Louis, Missouri

Matthew A. Davies , PhD, FSME, Director of Global Applications, Engineering and Training, Moore Nanotechnology, Charlotte, North Carolina

Jeffrey DeGrange , FSME, Chief Commercial Officer, Impossible Objects Inc., Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Sunderesh S. Heragu , PhD, FSME, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater , Oklahoma

Mingwang Fu , PhD, FSME, Chair Professor of Advanced Manufacturing, Department of Mechanical Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom , Kowloon, Hong Kong

William P. King , PhD, FSME, Professor and Andersen Endowed Chair, Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign , Urbana, Illinois

Robert G. Landers , PhD, FSME, Advanced Manufacturing Collegiate Professor, Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Notre Dame , Notre Dame, Indiana

Since 1986, SME has recognized a select group as SME Fellows. Recipients are vetted through the SME International Awards & Recognition Committee and receive lifetime, dues-free membership and carry the designation "FSME" (Fellow of SME) after their names.

SME is accepting nominations for the 2023 SME College of Fellows through Dec. 1. Previous winners, award information and nomination criteria can be found at sme.org/fellows .

About SME

We believe in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve some of the world's greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has been leading the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

