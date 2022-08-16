Top Education Executive Joins the Ranks of Premiere Homeschool Solution Provider

Edovate Learning Corp. Welcomes New President

CATASAUQUA, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edovate Learning Corp ., an innovative leader in personalized education and EdTech solutions, welcomes new President, Seth Dunham , to the organization. Seth is passionate about education and leadership development, and he brings more than 25 years of experience leading individuals, teams, and organizations.

" Seth Dunham is the ideal choice to lead Edovate into its new future."

Seth previously served as president for Demme Learning as a key driver of strategic growth. He also continues to serve on the Board of Directors for the Homeschool Trade Association. In his new role at Edovate, he is focused on business development, streamlining EdTech systems and practices, and elevating the company's leadership while helping lead the company forward into this expanding home-based education market.

"Seth Dunham is the ideal choice to lead Edovate into its new future," stated Jessica Parnell, CEO. "I could not be more confident in our selection as I have had the opportunity to work with and observe his positive and focused leadership over the years."

While Mr. Dunham was with Demme Learning, he helped to significantly grow revenue and expand the company's offerings and services through its many strategic partnerships, which included Jessica Parnell, Edovate, Bridgeway Academy, and Curriculum Express.

"He has displayed not only strategic thinking but also vision, administrative acumen, effective relationship-building, and the traits of a builder, coach, and believer. He brings the talents, passion, and experience necessary to complement our culture and take Edovate forward."

With the recent growth Edovate has seen, and the addition of its newest brand, Discover!, Mr. Dunham will play a decisive role in helping to align the company goals and ensure continued growth.

"I'm very excited to be with Edovate," said Mr. Dunham. "I'm a big believer in homeschooling. It can be such a freedom and a blessing, and I'm thrilled to be able to work with a team that shares the same passion and does it so well."

About Edovate Learning Corp:

Edovate Learning Corp. is a creative, innovative leader in personalized education and edTech solutions whose vision is to positively impact the future through transformative learning that inspires students to pursue their excellence. We specialize in learning that is truly personalized, dynamic, and drives individual growth.

Edovate is the parent company of Bridgeway Academy , Elephango and Curriculum Express and the publisher of Discover! , a Blended curriculum solution for grades K-6. Established in 1989, we have been a trusted partner for educators, homeschooling families, and schools across the United States and around the world. www.edovate.com

SOURCE Edovate Learning Corp.