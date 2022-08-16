Unanet Achieves Fifth Year on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Technology leader sees sustained growth due to customer-first service and product innovation

DULLES, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, has been named to the Inc. 5000, the prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Making the list five years in a row is a feat that few companies have achieved. This accomplishment highlights Unanet's role as an industry disrupter serving government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. Unanet delivers a better product, coupled with better customer service than has been provided before.

"Our growth is due to the fact that we are successfully taking market share from entrenched ERP and CRM providers who have failed customers with the status quo," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "More than one-third of our customers have made the switch to Unanet from a competitive product. It's the hard work of our team, who innovate, listen, and deliver on behalf of customers that has led to this honor."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services firms. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet