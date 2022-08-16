unitQ Announces First Discord's Integration: A Powerful Window Into Product Quality

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today unitQ , the leading platform empowering companies to take a user-centric, data-driven approach to improving product quality, has announced an exciting integration with Discord.

This new integration enables unitQ customers to break through the chatter on Discord – a leading community platform now used by 150M+ users across industries and communities – to identify, report, and fix product quality issues faster than ever.

"Discord has emerged as a channel where communities are gathering to discuss the world's leading products and therefore lots of discussion on user feedback is beginning to happen," shared Christian Wiklund, Founder and CEO at unitQ. "Our team is excited about how this integration will be one of the first data windows into product quality for Discord and how it will enable our customers to get a real-time view into what their users are saying."

Today's integration with Discord is one of nearly 40 integrations built into unitQ Monitor, which tracks over 500 granular categories of feedback from disparate channels to enable easy monitoring and analysis. This allows customer organizations like Spotify, Quizlet, and more to harness the power of customer feedback and provide the best experience possible to users. Together, these integrations provide a single source of truth for actionable insights to help you build a better product.

Today's news marks one of many exciting developments from the team at unitQ, including:

Impact Analysis . This first-of-its-kind solution makes it even easier for our customers to prioritize fixes and understand the impact of addressing and fixing product quality issues near and dear to their users. Releasing a brand new unitQ Monitor tool known as. This first-of-its-kind solution makes it even easier for our customers to prioritize fixes and understand the impact of addressing and fixing product quality issues near and dear to their users.

Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Startups . Recently being named one of CB Insights'

Ada , Jira , AWS , PagerDuty and more . New integrations and partnerships withand

If you want to learn more about the Discord integration and how unitQ is arming organizations with real-time actionable insights from user feedback to build better customer experiences, book a demo today!

About unitQ

Leading technology companies including Spotify, Klarna, Pandora, and Strava rely on unitQ for product quality. unitQ has raised $41M in funding from Accel, Creandum and Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund. The company is based out of Burlingame, California and is founded by Christian Wiklund and Niklas Lindstrom, entrepreneurs who previously founded Skout, a social app with over 50 million users that was acquired by The Meet Group in 2016. Learn more at https://www.unitQ.com .

