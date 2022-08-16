VIAVI 6G Forward Program Drives Academic and Industry Research

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it is supporting 6G academic and industry research worldwide through its new 6G Forward program. The program is designed to provide vital expertise, technology, and funding to promising avenues of research, which may lead to breakthroughs for the next generation of wireless technology. VIAVI has already supported three universities, Northeastern University and the University of Texas at Austin in the US and the University of Surrey in the UK.

At Northeastern University, VIAVI is supporting the Institute for Wireless Internet of Things and the Open6G cooperative research center led by Professor Tommaso Melodia. The group is exploring large-scale RF propagation channel modeling based on AI and ML technologies to develop a city-scale digital twin of a 6G network. The team is also developing a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC)-enabled Massive MIMO beamforming optimization testbed using the Colosseum 256-port RF channel emulator and the VIAVI E500 UE Emulator.

At the University of Texas at Austin, VIAVI supports 6G@UT, led by Professor Jeff Andrews, within the Wireless Networking and Communications Group (WNCG). The key topic of the joint research is applying end-to-end machine learning, specifically deep reinforcement learning (DRL), using adversarial conditions to re-train more robust cellular traffic forecasters.

At the University of Surrey in the UK, VIAVI is a founding member of the 5G/6G Innovation Centre led by Regius Professor Rahim Tafazolli FREng. The Innovation Centre addresses advanced communication systems and the key challenges in the development of a 5G, 5G+ and 6G infrastructure for providing connectivity for future technologies. Key research areas include: Antennas and signal processing; Artificial intelligence for wireless communications; Intelligent and high-performance networking and service delivery; Intelligent RAN technology and management; Mobile network security; New physical layer; Satellite communications; THz components and communications all under future Integrated communication and sensing.

"At the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things, we envision a future in which people and their environment are connected by a continuum of AI-powered devices and networks," said Professor Melodia. "6G research initiatives require collaboration between academia and industry, and the technology, expertise and funding provided by VIAVI are critical to our contributions to making wireless communications exponentially faster, smarter, more energy efficient, and more secure."

"6G@UT is imagining the future of wireless connectivity at the intersection of immersive sensing and machine learning," said Professor Andrews. "VIAVI's unique perspective on enabling the entire network lifecycle from R&D to deployment provides academic researchers like us insights into problems affecting real-world network deployments, and we welcome the collaboration with the VIAVI experts as we embark on this journey towards 6G."

"VIAVI is a founder member of the Innovation Centre at Surrey and we deeply appreciate the support and expertise they are bringing to the table," said Regius Professor Tafazolli. "It enables us to fully explore concepts, to deliver technologies and methodologies that will help define and improve connected communities in the future. This is a good example of academia and business working together to improve technology and people's lives."

"Academic institutions play a vital role in exploring the potential of 6G," said Dr. Ian Wong, CTO Office, VIAVI. "We believe it is important to get involved now and to allow disruptive and productive areas of research to see their ideas come to fruition ahead of formal standards definitions. We have had fascinating and beneficial exchanges with our academic partners and we hope to expand the scale of the program in the future."

VIAVI is also involved with several other 6G-focused initiatives globally, including:

The Next G Alliance ,



an ATIS-led industry initiative focused on advancing North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade. VIAVI is a founding member of the Next G Alliance, whose projects encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.

6G BRAINS , which is developing AI-driven multi-agent Deep Reinforcement learning ( DRL ) to perform resource allocation in 6G networks for Industry 4.0, intelligent transportation, e-health and other applications. Supported by the European Commission Horizon 2020 Programme, 6G Brains initiatives include providing network operators with new options for using and combining sub-6 GHz , mmWave and THz spectrum, as well as optical wireless communications.



The Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium , a forum for industry, academia and government in Japan to share information about research and development in areas such as integrating cyberspace with the real world, known as Society 5.0.

Further information about VIAVI and 6G is available at https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/solutions/6g.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for the anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, government and automotive markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

