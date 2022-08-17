Discover the Spirit of Hospitality at Select Registry's Quality-Approved Properties

LAKE OCONEE, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Escape to a destination like no other and discover your love for independent lodging and the passion and hospitality the innkeepers have at Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America properties. Our upscale boutique hotels, inns, and bed and breakfasts give travelers an exceptional and authentic guest experience that only a select group of independent properties can offer.

Select Registry (PRNewsFoto/Select Registry) (PRNewswire)

Discover independent lodging and the passion and hospitality the innkeepers have at Select Registry properties.

In an increasingly impersonal world, there are advantages to the hospitality and service of a seasoned innkeeper. It's all in the details at our quality-approved properties. At these unique properties, some of the special touches you may find include made-to-order breakfasts, afternoon snacks, social hour, and inviting accommodations. The spirit of hospitality is alive at Select Registry's collection of distinguished inns.

"With over 260 properties in the Select Registry collection, guests are guaranteed a one-of-a-kind experience, a high level of professionalism, and a warm welcome," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "Though the industry has changed with evolving technology and trends, especially in recent years– nothing can replace the dedication of a hospitable innkeeper. Select Registry properties have provided unparalleled hospitality for over 50 years."

Though the properties in Select Registry are each unique in their own way, they all share the same enthusiasm for community and commitment to a wonderful guest experience. Many travelers visit specific properties repeatedly because of the warm reception and bond they have forged with the innkeepers over the years.

Sherri Campbell Fenton, owner and operator of Inn at Black Star Farms , a Select Registry property located in Suttons Bay, Michigan, received this recent feedback from a guest, "Black Star Farms is truly one of our happy places. The service delivery in all aspects is and always has been excellent. Everyone makes the place feel like home. Thank you for making our first post-covid adventure such a wonderful memory."

Walt Wyss, owner, and innkeeper of Select Registry properties El Farolito Bed & Breakfast and Four Kachinas Inn received this feedback from a recent guest, "We spent six nights at this beautiful, quiet, and well-located bed and breakfast and did not want to leave. Our room was one of the most comfortable we have experienced and the owners and staff do their utmost to make sure that you enjoy your stay. As we were leaving for the airport, our rental car wouldn't start. Walt, one of the Four Kachinas owners, drove us in his car so we wouldn't miss our plane. His prompt and helpful response got us to the airport on time and was very appreciated. We loved Santa Fe and highly recommend Four Kachinas."

These types of reviews, when an innkeeper goes above and beyond are not an anomaly with our inns, but rather the standard that they continually raise. Personalized services and a focus on local products, services, and culture are only a few of the ways Select Registry continues to elevate the guest experience. Genuine hospitality at our collection of properties has foraged long-standing relationships and innumerable memories. Discover the difference when you Stay Select.

About Select Registry :

For 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our upscale properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

Media contact: Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing

Select Registry

+410 982 6252

Heather@SelectRegistry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SELECT REGISTRY