Pacific West Bank Announces Lisa Fajardo-Faust as Chief Deposit Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific West Bank (OTC: PWBO) today announced the promotion of Lisa Fajardo-Faust to Chief Deposit Officer of Pacific West Bank. Lisa leads the Bank's deposit growth strategy, as a member of the Bank's Executive Team.

"Lisa's expanded Executive role recognizes her continuing commitment, dedication and leadership to Portland's business and non-profit community," said Terry Peterson, Pacific West Bank's Chief Executive Officer. "She is not only a community leader, but the driver of our deposit growth strategies, which is fueling our rapid balance sheet growth," he continued.

Ms. Faust attributes the Bank's rapid deposit growth to her team and the acceptance of Pacific West Bank as the bank of choice for the greater Portland business and non-profit communities.

Lisa demonstrates her commitment to our community with active participation in various non-profit organizations including Board Chair of Friends of the Children Portland, Board Treasurer for Clackamas Community College Foundation, Chair of Oregon Bankers Association BIPOC Task Force, Board Member for the Oregon Bankers Association Education Foundation, and Advisory Board Member for Quest Center for Integrative Health.

"As Chief Deposit Officer and an Executive of the Bank, Lisa's leadership style of building community and culture will be immensely important to the continued growth of Pacific West Bank. Her commitment to integrity through intentionality is an essential part of who we are. Lisa is recognized as a leader and connector in the community, and we are proud to have her lead our Bank," said Jason Wessling, Pacific West Bank's President and Chief Financial Officer.

About Pacific West Bank: Information about the Bank's stock is available through the over-the-counter marketplace at www.otcmarkets.com (symbol PWBO).

Pacific West Bank was formed in 2004 by Portland businesspeople to deliver loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, non-profits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland Metro area with offices strategically located in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, and West Linn.

