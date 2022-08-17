Radians gives back locally with recent donations to four Memphis nonprofits and other sponsorships

Radians gives back locally with recent donations to four Memphis nonprofits and other sponsorships

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its community outreach program, Radians®, a Memphis-based PPE manufacturer, recently made meaningful donations to four Memphis nonprofits, including Memphis Youth Villages, Lisieux Community, Les Passees, and Dress for Success.

Memphis-based Radians, a top-tier PPE manufacturer and supplier, believes in giving back to its local communities through its Tickets for Charity program and other sponsorships. (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with these organizations allows Radians to advocate for positive, long-term change, enhancing the quality of life for children, women, families, and young people in Memphis," said Radians CEO, Mike Tutor. "All of these organizations help others overcome challenges, bringing hope and healing to our community, so we are excited that we could help with such worthy causes."

The Radians Tickets for Charity program is an online auction format that allows its employees to bid upon and purchase name-brand entertainment at the FedEx® Forum and the Live at the Garden concert series, which is held at the Radians Amphitheater in the Memphis Botanic Garden. The ticket price paid by the employee is then matched by Radians and donated to local charities selected by the employees.

In addition to its Tickets for Charity donations, Radians sponsors other programs and organizations that make Memphis a better place, including the Radians Amphitheater, the Live at The Garden concert series, Stax Music Academy, and the Church Health Center.

For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com or call toll-free 1-877-723-4267.

Radians® is a Memphis, TN-based top-tier manufacturer of quality PPE, including safety eyewear, Radwear® high visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, hand protection, head gear, cooling products, heated jackets, AR/FR workwear, eyewash stations, N95 respirators, face masks/gaiters, retractable tool tethers, and lens cleaning systems. Radians has partnered with highly respected companies including DSM Dyneema, DEWALT®, STANLEY®, and BLACK+DECKER™ to provide high performance personal protection products. Brands include Bellingham® Glove, Crossfire® by Radians, Neese, VolCore™, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV, Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RADIANS