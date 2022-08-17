Skyline Launches BrandSync™, a new live events agency

The new agency focuses on synchronizing live events elements to increase reach and return on investment

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skyline Exhibits, a tradeshow exhibiting company, introduces BrandSync. This new live, virtual and hybrid events agency helps brands improve business performance by synchronizing messaging, values, and direction to create transformative brand experiences.

"We could not be more excited to add BrandSync to the Skyline umbrella," said Anthony Floreano, Skyline CEO. "Our clients continue to invest in great customer experiences that move their business. With the introduction of BrandSync, we are right there with them – focused on them – while we work diligently to produce events that make the most of their marketing investment. The BrandSync team brings deep experience and a commitment to helping brands improve business performance."

A recent survey commissioned by Skyline found that 83% of CMOs view synchronizing event spending, messaging and reach to deliver maximum impact and ROI as their top priority.

Matt Mongoven, BrandSync SVP of brand experience and head of sales, said, "We are launching into a crowded market with a value proposition anchored in our client's world and our client's 'why.' We understand the intricacies of live events and the challenges event professionals face today. We know how to create inspiring and meaningful engagement. And we understand how to make event execution simpler, easier, and faster."

Complimenting Skyline's core exhibit business but operating as a separate entity, BrandSync is a full-service events agency offering strategy, creative, and production services to clients managing large-scale engagements, including:

Product launches

Annual meetings

Sales kick-off events

Developer summits

Consumer events

Brand activations and immersion experiences

Press events

Entertainment events

C-Suite and board meetings

Leading the agency is an award-winning, seasoned team with experience across many industries, including automotive, technology, telecommunications, food & beverage, sports, financial services, oil & gas, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Key executives include:

Matt Mongoven , SVP, Brand Experience, and Head of Sales

Donald Moss , Executive Creative Director

Julie Teplitzky , Global Director, Account Services

BrandSync marks Skyline's first introduction of a new business since receiving investment from Gemspring Capital in 2020. Skyline Exhibits is nearing its pre-pandemic revenue level and is focused on continued growth as events and tradeshows rebound.

About BrandSync

BrandSync is an events agency that helps clients improve their business performance by joining with their most important stakeholders to align messaging, values, and direction and by creating transformative experiences that deliver measurable impact and business results. BrandSync works with some of the world's most valuable brands. To learn more, visit brandsyncevents.com.

About Skyline Exhibits

Working with brands of all sizes, Skyline Exhibits is a tradeshow exhibit builder that creates award-winning tradeshow experiences through modular structures, high-impact graphics, custom fabrication, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on excellence, Skyline makes great design accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

Contact:

Valerie Carstens

972.816.0672

valeriecarstens@skyline.com

BrandSync Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyline Exhibits