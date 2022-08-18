Guidehouse Completes Integration of Dovel and Launches Guidehouse Digital

Guidehouse Digital focuses on mission critical projects; Empowering the digital employee

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has successfully completed the integration of its acquisition of Dovel Technologies ("Dovel") and launched Guidehouse Digital under the leadership of Paul Phaneuf. Guidehouse Digital focuses on mission critical projects that transform the market and support clients in solving their most complex challenges through digital innovations and transformations.

Guidehouse completed its acquisition of Dovel, a portfolio company of Macquarie Capital, in October 2021. Dovel added market leading domain expertise in Health, Human Services, and Public Safety at the intersection of science and technology. Extending this model across Guidehouse sectors focused on Financial Services, National Security, and Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure will bring increased capability and capacity to those clients looking to apply advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and enterprise digital modernization to unlock the opportunity of bioinformatics, digital engineering, environmental modeling, and next generation anti-money laundering in both traditional and digital banking.

"With the completion of the Dovel integration, Guidehouse will further empower our clients through innovative technology and differentiated state-of-the-art solutions," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "This integration creates a powerful, technology-driven organization characterized by deep industry experience and technical capabilities, and is the foundation for Guidehouse Digital, which serves as a catalyst for Guidehouse as a next-generation consultancy."

Led by Paul Phaneuf, who has more than 31 years of experience serving both public and private sector clients with a broad array of consulting and IT expertise, Guidehouse Digital is also focused on empowering and improving the digital employee experience.

"With a people-first mentality and commitment to innovation, Guidehouse Digital is building a best-in-class experience for the digital employee," said Phaneuf. "We help clients understand how to leverage new and emerging technologies to innovate, transform business operations, and better serve customers while creating an exciting and rewarding employee experience, unlike any other in our industry."

With 13,000+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse is a next generation consultancy that has the insights and expertise across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services. With agility and scale unseen in legacy consulting models, Guidehouse creates innovative solutions that help their clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

