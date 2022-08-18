Jack Forster Named Global Editorial Director at WatchBox

WatchBox strengthens mission to educate and entertain collectors with arrival of renowned watch journalist

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchBox, the leading platform for collectible timepieces, today announced the arrival of Jack Forster as the company's Global Editorial Director. Since its 2017 founding, WatchBox has established itself as the definitive resource for collectors of rare and complicated timepieces. The company's curated inventory is complemented by a team of trusted advisors, an international footprint, and a dynamic media program. Forster is charged with broadening the scope and diversity of editorial content and contributing to WatchBox's video strategy and global event culture.

Forster comes to WatchBox from Hodinkee where he served first as managing editor, then as editor in chief since 2015. He spent the prior seven years as part of Revolution Magazine, first as group technical and features editor, and then as editor in chief for the magazine's US edition. His editorial credits in watch journalism are extensive, including the book Cartier Time Art: Mechanics Of Passion, and his formative years in the watch community were spent as a participant in online newsgroups and as a moderator on ThePuristsPro.com. Forster's style of storytelling and intrinsic understanding of watch industry dynamics will be valuable as WatchBox strengthens its commitment to education.

"Content and context are everything when it comes to the emotional connections we form with watches," shared WatchBox Executive Chairman Danny Govberg. "Throughout his career, Jack has drawn generations of collectors deeper into conversations of collectability and a brand's story. He was part of Revolution during the renaissance of print journalism, at Hodinkee throughout the dawn of digital publishing, and we're honored for him to join us for this next chapter, as we take video and digital content to the next level."

Video content has been a dominant focus at WatchBox, with the prowess of Tim Mosso and the company's resident experts fueling the success of its media channels. With the support of WatchBox's marketing and creative divisions, Forster, Mosso, and the broader WatchBox team will continue to educate and engage the global watch community.

"WatchBox is a fast-growing and dynamic industry leader not only in the pre-owned watch space, but also in creating cutting-edge video content designed to inform, educate, and entertain serious watch enthusiasts," said Forster. "It's an honor to join the team, and I look forward to participating in continuing growth on the strong foundation already in place."

WatchBox is the world's leading platform for collectible luxury timepieces, founded in 2017 by Justin Reis, Tay Liam Wee, and Danny Govberg. The company offers a curated selection of timepieces by the most respected watch brands as well as emerging independent watchmakers through a managed inventory model, all certified authentic and backed by a two-year global warranty. With the support of trusted advisors, a dynamic media platform, digital infrastructure, and offices and showrooms worldwide, WatchBox delivers white-glove service at scale to a vibrant global community of collectors.

