Meson Raises $4M to Develop Minute-fast Stablecoin Cross-chain Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meson, a cross-chain protocol for stablecoin, has raised a $4 million funding round led by GSRV, a global web3 institutional investor, BAI Capital, Plug and Play, Mirana Ventures, M77 Ventures, SNZ Capital, A&T Fund, Smarti Labs also participated in the round. Raised fund will be used towards ecological partnerships and growth for Meson.

Meson provides minute-fast swaps with almost-zero costs & slippage across all leading blockchains and layer-2 rollups. Meson is already connected to Ethereum, BNB Chain, Tron, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, Fantom, Evmos, Aurora, Conflux, Harmony, Moonriver and Moonbeam. In the coming months, Meson intends to support other non-EVM chains including Solana and more.

About Meson

Meson is a stablecoin swap protocol facilitating stablecoin free flows among Ethereum, Layer 2s, and major high-performance public chains. With its all-new product design and technology stacks, Meson offers point-to-point swaps among major stablecoins on any supported networks with fast confirmation, minimal fees and zero slippage. It does not rely on any existing cross-chain solutions and has been robustly audited by renowned auditors, including Trail of Bits and SSLabs at Georgia Institute of Technology. To learn more about Meson, visit https://meson.fi or follow along on Twitter and Discord at https://twitter.com/mesonfi.

