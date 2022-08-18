SAVE THE DATE: 9/9 - 9/11: ROSE CITY COMIC CON 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50,000 fans of comic books, pop culture, and cosplay will come together to celebrate the tenth edition of Rose City Comic Con . The iconic three-day geek culture convention presented by LeftField Media returns to the Oregon Convention Center on Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022.

This year, Rose City Comic Con is excited to announce a lineup of top-tier headliners including Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol, Encanto), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), and Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Charisma Carpenter , Amber Benson , and Julie Benz .

Rose City Comic Con is proud to announce some of the comic industry's best including DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee , five-time Eisner Award winning comic writer and artist Brian Michael Bendis , and comic industry power-couple Mike and Laura Allred .

2022 will mark the debut of Rose City Comic Con Book Fair , in partnership with The Signed Page. A book lover's headquarters, Book Fair will feature author signings from such talent at Terry Brooks (Shannara series), Robin Hobb (The Farseer trilogy), Josh Malerman (Bird Box), and more. Family-friendly programs take over Rose City Jr. , in the all-new Rose City Jr. Movement Zone. Comics and book professionals won't want to miss the all-new Creator Pro track boasting portfolio reviews from DC, insider panels, and the return of the RCCC Drink and Draw .

Destination Cosplay will return this year in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Guild of Cosplayers. Fans can expect live demonstrations, meetups, photoshoots, cosplay repair, and more.

Rose City Comic Con will be following local and CDC guidelines in order to provide fans with a safe event. Proof of vaccination is not required to attend but face coverings will be required inside the Oregon Convention Center. Enhanced cleaning and additional sanitization stations will be in place throughout the convention center. The latest health and safety updates are located here .

With Rose City Comic Con 2022 hosting one-of-a-kind energetic programs, globally recognized special guests, and diverse show features branching into more fandoms than ever before, it continues to earn its reputation as a standout annual destination for comic and pop culture lovers ten years after its first edition.

WHEN :

Friday, September 9 ; exhibit hall hours 1pm – 8pm , programming until 10pm

Saturday, September 10 ; exhibit hall hours 10am – 7pm , programming until 10pm

Sunday, September 11 ; exhibit hall hours 10am – 5pm , programming until 5pm

WHERE :

Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, OR 97232

Headliners:

Screen Stars:

Comic Guests:

TICKETS :

Daily and 3 Day badges are available. Badges purchased before July 31 will be mailed to a provided address.

Friday Only Admission: $45

Saturday Only Admission: $55

Sunday Only Admission: $50

3 Day Weekend badge: $85

Kids 3 Day badge: $15 . Valid for kids ages 3-10. Valid for full weekend or any day individually.

Premium 3 Day badge: $135

Fast Pass 3 Day badge: $280

Club Rose Membership: $750 . Limited quantity 3 Day badges which offers reserved front row Main Stage Panel Room seating, unlimited priority line access for celebrity autographs and photo ops, usage of a private lounge, and exclusive Club Rose merchandise items.

WEBSITE : www.rosecitycomiccon.com is updated regularly with the lastest announcements.

SOCIAL MEDIA :

