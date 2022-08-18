Yeahka Limited to Report 2022 Interim Results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on August 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Participation Method

1) Please register by clicking the following registration link or use mobile phone to scan the registration QR code.

2) Registered participants will be directed to the link with dial-in numbers and personal PIN code or receive the information via the registered email.

3) Participants can also join the call by using the "Call Me" function and choose the country code and enter their phone numbers then click "Call Me".

4) Kindly register at least one working day before the event.

5) Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the personal PIN to join the call.

Registration Link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7a0d7f013dd3495bae7e82adba037127

Mobile Registration QR Code (PRNewswire)

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until September 6, 2022, by following replay link:

https://www.yeahka.com/conferencecall

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. Our goal is to build an independent and scalable commercial digitalized ecosystem to enable seamless, convenient, and reliable payment services to merchants and consumers, and to further expand into serving merchants and consumers with our diversified product portfolio, which now includes (i) merchant solutions, enabling merchants to better manage and drive business growth, and (ii) in-store e-commerce services, providing consumers with local lifestyle services of great value.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeahka.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yeahka Limited

IR team

E-mail: ir@yeahka.com

Christensen China Limited

Antonio Yu

Telephone: +852 2232 3917

Email: antonioyu@christensenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yeahka Limited