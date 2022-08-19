ENOB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Enochian Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2022

Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/enochian-biosciences-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=30977&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Enochian between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 26, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Enochian BioSciences, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enob-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-enochian-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-september-26-2022-301608669.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.