Shimon Kanter, Vice President of Development at Store Space

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage welcomes Shimon Kanter as Vice President of Development. Kanter's background includes multiple phases of commercial real estate development and acquisitions including self-storage, multi-family and industrial properties.

"He's a top producer with deep experience in all phases of development," said Stephen Harris, President, Construction at Store Space. "He's already demonstrated he's a tremendous asset to this company."

In his role with Store Space, Kanter is tasked with zoning, entitlement, land development site selection and design for all the company's self-storage development deals. Construction and development will continue to be integral to Store Space's expansion efforts.

"I am excited to come to Store Space and continue to fulfill the company's potential," Kanter said. "The family-like feeling and the open-door policy were very attractive to me about the company."

Prior to joining Store Space, Kanter was the Vice President Acquisitions/Development at Poverni Sheik Group in Baltimore, where he spent more than four years. One of his achievements there was streamlining the development process, a task he's already embraced at Store Space.

"We're bringing this skill-set and these efficiencies to Store Space," Kanter said. "We've already started, Day One."

Kanter is part of a growing Construction division at Store Space. Headed by Harris, the team recently added J. Scott Masterson, Vice President of Construction, and promoted Scott Claflin to Senior Director of Cap-Ex.

