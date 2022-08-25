Cymbiotika Recognized On The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List

Cymbiotika places in the top 15 percentile for their first year of eligibility in the Inc. 5000

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, was today named on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List.

The Inc. 5000 is a distinguished editorial award that ranks companies by their overall revenue growth over a three-year period. For the 2022 rankings, companies submitted their revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In addition to its prestigious ranking out of the pool of 5000 companies, Cymbiotika is also among the top 0.07th percentile of the ranked companies in terms of growth rate.

"We're incredibly proud of our rank in the 2022 Inc. 5000 Awards," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and co-founder of Cymbiotika. "Our focus has always been around helping people live longer, healthier, and happier lives. Everything we do starts and ends with our team members, our customers, and the environment."

In order to be eligible for the Inc. 5000, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for profit, and independent as of December 31, 2021. Eligible companies must make a minimum revenue of $2 million in 2021.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

