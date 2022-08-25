Gate.io Group starts offering OTC Block Trading Service in Dubai after DMCC License

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io Group has announced the launch of its over-the-counter trading platform Gate OTC, which will provide fully-licensed OTC crypto trading services catered to institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Services are offered in various countries around the world, supporting several mainstream cryptocurrencies.

(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io) (PRNewswire)

The launch of Gate OTC comes as Gate MENA DMCC acquired a license from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to engage in proprietary trading in crypto commodities. All services comply with United Arab Emirates regulations, including KYC, AML, and CFT regulatory standards.

Tom Yang, EVP at Gate.io Group, said, "We've seen an increase in demand for high-quality OTC services, especially from big players entering crypto from traditional finance. To meet our existing and future clients' ever-growing needs, we've launched a dedicated and robust OTC platform with security, comprehensivity, and convenience at its core."

Gate OTC will facilitate large block trades while retaining privacy and minimizing the impact on market price. OTC trading offers an alternative to executing large trades on the buy/sell market order book. Large order book trades can have heavy price impacts, long execution times, and increased risk. By transacting directly with the OTC platform, investors can better avoid such risks, as trades are based on quotes with locked-in pricing and executed independently of the order books.

The new platform features 24/7 one-on-one professional advisor support and on-demand customer service. Additionally, to bolster the platform's security and regulatory compliance measures, Gate OTC partners with leading firms such as Cynopsis Solutions and Coinfirm.

To learn more or to apply for a Gate OTC account, users can email otc@gate.io

About Gate.io Group

Established in 2013, Gate.io Group is one of the pioneers in the crypto industry. It has established a comprehensive ecosystem, which includes a cryptocurrency exchange, public blockchain, decentralized finance, research and analysis, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubator labs and more.

Gate.io is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange under Gate.io Group. Gate.io offers services related to the trading of multiple leading digital assets, and it has grown to serve over 10 million users around the world. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko and has received a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gate.io