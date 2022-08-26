New Rally House Store Arrives North of Columbus

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is thrilled to open its first store in the Columbus market. Rally House Lewis Center sits directly north of downtown, ensuring area fans have a reliable destination for all sorts of team gear and locally themed products. Plus, with a convenient location right off Columbus Pike, this new store is the premier sports and merchandise retailer for customers visiting from any direction.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

The company already has several locations in Ohio, and now it lands in the middle of the state with this new storefront in Columbus. "We expect to meet fans rooting for teams in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland," explains District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "And that's perfect because Rally House Lewis Center carries a diverse assortment of teams and localized apparel, so everyone finds what they want!"

Rally House Lewis Center wants every customer to leave with a smile on their face and quality products in their hands. To help ensure such a successful shopping journey, this new store carries multiple fan-favorite brands, including Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, and Adidas. Additionally, various pro and college teams are in stock, like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Dayton Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Guardians, Reds, Bengals, Browns, and more.

When Columbus residents and visitors need local apparel, accessories, and gifts, they can turn to Rally House Lewis Center. This Rally House store offers an impressive local collection containing Ohio- and Columbus-inspired merchandise, including an array of stand-out RALLY Brand™ gear.

Each visit to Rally House Lewis Center will be successful and fun, thanks to a dedicated team that delivers superb customer service. Still, customers will find an abundance of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping available to every state.

Remaining on top of store news and updates is a breeze, as patrons can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-lewis-center or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseLewisCenter) and Instagram (@rallyhouselewiscenter).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

