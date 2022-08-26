Nobu Announces an Exclusive Thailand-Wide Development Agreement, the Nobu Hotel Bangkok, and the Nobu Empire Restaurant with Asset World Corporation (AWC)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the globally iconic and fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand, and Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group are delighted to announce the exclusive Thailand-wide development agreement, and the commencement of two exciting projects in Bangkok.

As part of the development agreement the two partners have committed to an exclusive collaboration to develop multiple Nobu Hotels and restaurants in Thailand. The parties are exploring further development locations in Thailand's most compelling destinations.

The Nobu restaurant will occupy the top floor and rooftop of the Empire Tower, the iconic mixed-use development right at the centre of exciting Bangkok. The Nobu restaurant shall offer the most impressive panorama of the Bangkok skyline and views of the Chao Phraya River, with a design that will create an exquisite dining experience.

The location of the signed Nobu Hotel in Bangkok will soon be announced with a completely unique and distinct program and experience being collaboratively planned by AWC and Nobu Hospitality.

Bangkok, a city built on water and boasting over 11 million residents, is fast-becoming one of the most searched travel destinations in the Asia Pacific region. The Thai capital offers an unmatched, rich cultural experience for international travellers including world-class shopping, countless art galleries and museums, and one of the most impressive dining scenes in the world, which will soon include Nobu.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, states, "It is an honor to be partnering with the visionary Wallapa Traisorat and the powerbase that she has carefully built with Asset World Corp Public Company Limited. Our strategy is to work with regional development partners in Asia who embrace our unique business model and share the same passion for luxury and high-quality products. With Wallapa Traisorat and AWC, we have a dynamic relationship and partnership built on the foundations of trust and respect, with a vision to enact an exciting and differentiated hospitality offering. We are excited to move forward with the first phase of this partnership in Bangkok whilst carefully planning further developments together."

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of AWC, said that "It is our great pleasure and honor to sign the development agreement for an exclusive collaboration to develop multiple Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Thailand. The parties are exploring further development locations in Thailand's most compelling destinations. We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Nobu Hospitality on this exciting project at the best location in Bangkok. With Nobu's iconic brand, F&B expertise, lifestyle hospitality experience and massive recognition of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, together with many of the world's best awards, including the # 1 Best Resort Hotel in Continental U.S. 2021, we believe this collaboration will create a unique luxurious F&B lifestyle hospitality destination for Thailand tourism industry that will attract travellers from around the world."

