Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA Approved Hormonal Contraceptive Ring for the Prevention of Pregnancy

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Mayne Pharma in developing the brand name HALOETTE®.

HALOETTE® (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) is a combined hormonal vaginal contraceptive flexible ring (a generic version of NUVARING®) that is indicated for use by females of reproductive age to prevent pregnancy. HALOETTE® is expected to be launched in the U.S. market in early 2023.

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel and generic pharmaceuticals. Mayne Pharma offers patients better, safe, and more accessible medicines.

HALOETTE® was approved by the FDA on August 5, 2022. HALOETTE® is a registered trademark of Novalon SA, a Mithra Pharmaceuticals company.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Mayne Pharma on the FDA approval of HALOETTE," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

