Brooklyn Nursing Student Wins $1M Lottery Prize With Jackpocket

26-Year-Old Cash4Life Winner is 6th Jackpocket Player in New York State to Become a Millionaire

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced its sixth millionaire winner in New York state: a 26-year-old nursing student in Brooklyn who won $1 million after using the app to order $10 worth of Cash4Life lottery tickets on her phone.

One of her Quick Picks matched the first 5 numbers drawn in the July 6 drawing, winning her the $1,000 a week for life prize or a minimum $1 million payout. It was the first time she had ever played Cash4Life. She didn't even realize she won until Jackpocket called her to congratulate her. Though Jackpocket players are notified automatically when they win, she hadn't checked her emails and was more than surprised to get the news.

"I was freaking out," she said, describing her feelings when she got the call and then checked her ticket on the app. "I called my mom, and she's like, 'Are you serious?! You better make sure this is not a scam.' I said, 'Mom, I just went on my Jackpocket account and my win is on there.'"

She had been playing the lottery with Jackpocket for nine months after downloading the app onto her phone after a recommendation from her brother-in-law last fall. But it was actually her interest in playing Mega Millions (due to its then $410 million grand prize) that led to her trying—and winning—a different lottery game. After ordering Mega Millions tickets, the winner had $10 in Jackpocket credits left over. So on a whim, she played Cash4Life for the first time and got very lucky.

"I feel like I've got a lot of luck in my life," she said. "But winning this was a whole new world to me."

She'll use her million-dollar prize money to clear her education debt and pay for her last year of studies in nursing school. She plans on being a nurse practitioner at a local hospital and eventually an anesthetist. She also wants to use the money to help her family and invest for the future too.

"It's going to wipe my bill and slate clean,'' she said. "For me to have something like this, I won't need to worry about later. And I can make this grow bigger than what I actually won if I invest it the right way…It's still such a shocker!"

She is one of six Jackpocket players in New York who have been made millionaires. So far there have been over 405,000 Jackpocket winners in the state who have claimed more than $65 million in prize money since the app's launch in 2021. Nationwide, over $175 million in lottery prizes has been won on Jackpocket by more than 1.1 million individual winners to date.

