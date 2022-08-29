ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. PRESENTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022

Growth in total subscribers to approximately 1,972,000: net increase in aftermarket of 50,000 and net decrease in OEM of 2,000;

Revenues of $73.4 million , an increase of 9% year-over-year;

Net income of $8.7 million compared with $9.1 million in the second quarter of last year;

EBITDA of $19.4 million , compared with $18.2 million in the second quarter of last year, up 7% year-over-year;

Generated $10.9 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

Declared dividend of $3.0 million ; purchased $3.4 million under share buy-back program;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "We are very pleased with the results of the second quarter, especially at a time when component supply chains remained tight and new car sales remain constrained. In particular, the above-average growth in our after-market subscriber base has continued for the second quarter this year and we have so far added 91,000 subscribers in 2022- well on target to reach or even surpass the top-end of our expected range of between 140,000-160,000 for the year."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "The strong growth in our subscriber base is beginning to be expressed in our subscriber revenue growth, which despite currency headwinds, showed a growth of 11% year-over-year. We also demonstrated a 130 basis-point improvement in the subscriber gross margin, demonstrating that the operating leverage in our business is beginning to become more apparent."

Added Mr. Sheratzky, "Our continued profitability and ongoing cash generation enable us to share the fruits of our ongoing success with our shareholders. Beyond the regular dividend payment of $3 million per quarter, we purchased $3.4 million in shares under our share buy-back program. Both our dividend and share buy-back programs are expressions of our ongoing focus on generating shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $73.4 million, an increase of 9% compared with revenues of $67.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. 71% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 29% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $52.3 million, an increase of 11% over second quarter 2021 revenues.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,972,000 as of June 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 50,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 2,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $21.1 million, an increase of 3% compared with that of the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the quarter was $33.8 million (46.1% of revenues), an 9% increase compared with gross profit of $31.1 million (46.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 56.8%, compared with 55.5% in the second quarter of 2021.

The gross margin on products was 19.6% in the quarter, compared with 24.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The product margin was impacted by the higher components' prices up until the beginning of the year, due to the ongoing global shortage of component as well as the product sales mix sold in the quarter. As the shortage of components has began to ease, we expect improvement in our product gross margins toward the end of the year

Operating income for the quarter was $14.4 million (19.7% of revenues), compared with $13.8 million (20.4% of revenue) in the second quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $19.4 million (26.5% of revenues), compared with $18.2 (26.9% of revenues) million in the second quarter of last year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $1.4 million compared with a financial expense of $1.0 million in the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.7 million (11.9% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.43, compared with a $9.1 million (13.5% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.44.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.9 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $33.2 million and debt of $20.1 million, amounting to a net cash of $13.1 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million, as of December 31, 2021.

Dividend

For the second quarter of 2022, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors decided to continue executing the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. Under the current buy-back program, 146,589 shares amounting to $3.4 million was purchased in the second quarter and approximately $8 remains under the current program.

The share repurchases, if any, will be funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares will be made based on SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars

June 30,

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

(unaudited)











Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 32,671

50,306 Investments in marketable securities 496

4,405 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 45,837

43,916 Other current assets 42,655

36,979 Inventories 29,154

27,128

150,813

162,734







Non- Current investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies 1,330

885 Investments in other companies 1,658

1,866 Other non-current assets 3,465

3,146 Deferred income taxes 10,868

11,091 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 14,739

16,205

32,060

33,193







Property and equipment, net 40,263

35,652







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,815

4,690







Intangible assets, net 14,535

16,753

Goodwill 39,530

39,999















Total assets 288,016

293,021





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

June 30,

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

(unaudited)



Current liabilities





Credit from banking institutions 16,219

18,257 Accounts payable 20,890

21,275 Deferred revenues 21,480

24,333 Other current liabilities 37,241

40,767

95,830

104,632







Non- Current liabilities





Long term loan 3,901

13,169 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 21,171

22,476 Deferred income taxes 1,863

1,952 Deferred revenues 11,741

8,902 Others non-current liabilities 2,182

2,337 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,681

1,750

48,539

50,586







Stockholders' equity 137,590

132,460 Non-controlling interests 6,057

5,343







Total equity 143,647

137,803















Total liabilities and equity 288,016

293,021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)



US dollars

US dollars



Six month period

ended June 30,

Three month period

ended June 30,

(in thousands except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues:















Telematics services 102,540

92,562

52,314

46,943

Telematics products 42,920

42,265

21,074

20,519



145,460

134,827

73,388

67,462



















Cost of revenues:















Telematics services 44,739

41,370

22,607

20,899

Telematics products 33,627

31,652

16,950

15,421



78,366

73,022

39,557

36,320



















Gross profit 67,094

61,805

33,831

31,142

Research and development expenses 8,131

6,841

3,991

3,295

Selling and marketing expenses 6,580

6,500

3,456

3,244

General and administrative expenses 23,698

22,005

11,986

10,907

Other income, net (118)

(86)

(39)

(74)

Operating income 28,803

26,545

14,437

13,770

Other expense, net -

(3)

-

-

Financing expense, net (3,938)

(1,982)

(1,373)

(989)

Income before income tax 24,865

24,560

13,064

12,781

Income tax expenses (5,918)

(5,718)

(3,454)

(2,905)

Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net (121)

(21)

(78)

(10)

Net income for the period 18,826

18,821

9,532

9,866

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,359)

(1,452)

(794)

(758)

Net income attributable to the Company 17,467

17,369

8,738

9,108





































Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders 0.85

0.83

0.43

0.44





































Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 20,497

20,813

20,460

20,813



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

US dollars

US dollars





Six month period

ended June 30,

Three month period

ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss) for the period 18,826

18,821

9,532

9,866 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 9,893

8,735

4,986

4,383 Interest and exchange rate differences on loans, net -

4

-

33 Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities 3,772

365

1,422

(116) Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,072

1,178

154

716 Share in losses of affiliated companies, net 121

21

78

10 Deferred income taxes 142

(882)

(15)

39 Capital gain on sale of property and equipment, net (295)

(53)

(233)

(49) Increase in accounts receivable (5,051)

(6,533)

(1,366)

(945) Decrease (increase) in other current assets (6,251)

1,032

(3,225)

1,552 Decrease (increase) in inventories (3,995)

1,229

755

(431) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 255

1,008

(956)

1,964 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 541

1,863

(1,305)

42 Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities (1,228)

743

1,025

1,264 Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests -

686

-

686 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,802

28,217

10,852

19,014















Cash flows from investment activities













Decrease (increase) in funds in respect of employee rights

upon retirement, net of withdrawals (373)

(1,504)

19

(765) Capital expenditures (14,718)

(6,819)

(8,596)

(4,102) Investments in affiliated and other companies (600)

(420)

(223)

(138) Repayment of (Investments in) long term deposit 130

(79)

152

- Investment in marketable securities (103)

-

(103)

- Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 783

628

573

407 Net cash used in investment activities (14,881)

(8,194)

(8,178)

(4,598)















Cash flows from financing activities













Short term credit from banking institutions, net (99)

(83)

(50)

(34) Repayment of long term loan (8,223)

(14,982)

(4,046)

(4,211) Dividend paid (5,766)

(10,100)

(2,875)

(10,100) Purchase of treasury shares (3,446)

-

(3,446)

- Dividend paid to non-controlling interest -

(385)

-

(356) Net cash used in financing activities (17,534)

(25,550)

(10,417)

(14,701)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,022)

(1,080)

(2,840)

1,728















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,635)

(6,607)

(10,583)

1,443 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 50,306

72,183

43,254

64,133 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 32,671

65,576

32,671

65,576























In May 2022 , the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in July 2022 .

