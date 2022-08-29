Nearly $3 Million in Medical Supplies Heading to Ukraine Health Facilities from V6CO Donation to United Help Ukraine

V6CO donating over 11.5 million syringe sets and medical goods to aid efforts in Ukraine

NEW YORK and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V6CO, a medical device company focusing on bringing innovative wellness and medical technology to patients and consumers and United Help Ukraine, a non-profit charitable organization, today announced that nearly $3 million in medical supplies, including over 11.5 million syringe sets, are being shipped to Ukraine to support aid efforts.

"We are grateful to V6CO for this generous donation that will support countless patients in need of care, in line with our mission to distribute donations of food and medical supplies and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine," said Maryna Baydyuk, Ph.D., President of United Help Ukraine. "Medical supplies are in high demand as Ukrainian hospitals struggle to replenish supplies chains that have been overburdened during the ongoing war."

Mance Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of V6CO added, "At V6CO we offer our support for the people who have been impacted by the invasion of Ukraine. As individuals and organizations, we can all do our part to collectively provide support and work to make a difference."

Kostyantyn Vorona, Counsellor, Head of Consular Division at the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States of America said, "As Ukraine continues to resist invasion from Russia, the need for medical supplies and support of refugees and those who remain in Ukraine is persistent and ongoing. We remain grateful for the outpouring of support from dedicated groups across the globe in our fight to maintain our independence."

For more information on United Help Ukraine and how to donate, visit: https://unitedhelpukraine.org/donate

About V6CO

V6CO, LLC is a medical device manufacturer whose mission is to make home wellness sustainable, accessible and easy for everyone. V6CO's diverse product catalog includes multi-function canes, baby monitors, hearing aids, a perpetual health monitoring ring, portable ECG monitors and diabetes socks. Headquartered in New York City and founded shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company temporarily shifted its manufacturing to medical supplies such as masks, tests, syringes, needles and gloves. Learn more at https://www.v6co.com.

About United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine, Inc. is a nonprofit charitable organization receiving and distributing donations, food, and medical supplies to Ukrainian IDPs (internally displaced people), people of Ukraine affected by Russia's invasion into Ukraine, families of wounded or killed for the freedom and independence of Ukraine. Our activities focus on fundraising events and raising awareness of the crisis in Ukraine by engaging individuals, organizations, private and government institutions, and media in the U.S.

