Revelstoke Capital Partners Acquires Monte Nido & Affiliates, a Leading Provider of Eating Disorder Treatment Services

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm focused on investing in healthcare services companies, today announced it has acquired Monte Nido & Affiliates ("Monte Nido" or the "Company"), an eating disorder treatment provider serving patients across the full continuum of care.

Monte Nido is a leading eating disorder treatment provider with five brands and over 45 facilities across 15 states. The Company's vertically integrated treatment model, with care delivered in inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient settings, provides its patients with comprehensive services across the full continuum of care. Since its founding in 1996, Monte Nido has a reputation for delivering high-quality clinical outcomes, a testament to its staff and individualized approach to eating disorder treatment.

"We are excited to partner with Monte Nido, a high-impact organization that treats individuals suffering from eating disorders. The increase in demand for eating disorder services continues to accelerate along with our nation's overall mental healthcare needs. By providing the necessary capital, resources, and expertise, Revelstoke will help accelerate the Company's mission of providing high-quality eating disorder treatments to communities across the nation," said Andrew Welch, Partner at Revelstoke.

Incidence and prevalence of eating disorders have grown significantly alongside other mental health issues due to the disruptions, isolation and stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monte Nido primarily treats adolescent females, who are disproportionately impacted by eating disorders that often coincide with other mental health, physical and social issues. Although there have been great strides to increase awareness and de-stigmatize eating disorders, access to quality care remains a challenge. Demand for eating disorder treatment exceeds supply, leaving patients and their families scrambling to get help when they need it most.

"We look forward to partnering with the Revelstoke team, who has significant experience in behavioral health, as we enter the next phase of growth at Monte Nido. The financial and operational resources from this new partnership will be used to further support our rapid growth by facilitating acquisitions and the development of new facilities. We look forward to working together to deliver high quality eating disorder services to even more patients," said Candy Henderson, MS, CEO of Monte Nido.

Michael Constantinides, Principal at Revelstoke, said, "Our investment in Monte Nido reflects Revelstoke's continued focus on partnering with industry-leading behavioral healthcare businesses to increase access and improve patient outcomes. Monte Nido's commitment to providing high-quality care has made it a partner of choice for referral sources and payors, and we see strong opportunities to expand their successful treatment model to new regions."

Raymond James acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal counsel to Revelstoke. Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Monte Nido. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 165 acquisitions, which includes 25 platform companies and 140 add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.revelstokecapital.com.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Founded in 1996, Monte Nido is a pure-play eating disorder treatment provider with five brands and over 45 facilities across 15 states. The Company's vertically integrated treatment model and comprehensive suite of service offerings address the full continuum of care, from inpatient to outpatient, primarily treating females between the ages of 14 and 28. Since its founding, Monte Nido has grown into one of the largest eating disorder platforms nationwide. To learn more about Monte Nido & Affiliates, please visit the Company's website at www.montenido.com.

