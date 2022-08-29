Triton Pacific Securities Expands RIA Focus

DANA POINT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Pacific Securities has recently expanded its Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") capital markets team, adding Katie Hubbard as senior vice president of RIA Channel and Western Capital Markets. Hubbard brings over two decades of successful capital raising experience to the firm in this newly created role. Hubbard will be joining Andrew B. Hurvitz, vice president of Eastern Markets, and Kevin Kennedy, associate vice president, adding her extensive knowledge to the already robust and high capital raising RIA team. Hubbard has built institutional sales teams and raised over $15 billion for some of the most prestigious investment firms, including Blackrock, Empower, Carson Group and Walton Global.

"Having known Katie for nearly 15 years, we believe she will be an impactful addition to Triton Pacific's capital markets team," says Brian Buehler, president and CEO of Triton Pacific Securities. "Hubbard has an extensive network in the fee-based advisor space, experience with SEC-exempt Regulation D offerings, and a passion for helping advisors grow their portfolios."

In Hubbard's previous role as senior manager of Wealth Advisory at Empower, she managed 40 retirement and wealth advisors and was recognized as "Sales Manager of the Year" in 2021. Prior to Empower, Hubbard was the national sales manager and partner at one of the largest RIAs in the country. At Hubbard's earlier role as vice president at BlackRock, she was responsible for capital raising and consulting independent advisors on portfolio construction using the Aladdin Risk platform. Hubbard graduated from University of Denver with a degree in Real Estate and Construction Management and earned her Master's in Finance from University of Colorado. Hubbard currently holds her Series 7, 63, 65, 24 and SIE FINRA licenses.

Triton Pacific Securities, founded in 2005, is the dealer manager of Triton Pacific Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, and offers tax-advantage private equity investment programs to family offices and financial professionals and their accredited investors. The firm focuses on investing in established small- and mid-sized companies that show potential within industries that exhibit attractive fundamentals or significant structural changes poised for rapid growth and expansion.

