Bosque Ranch Announces MVP Sponsorship

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosque Ranch is proud to announce it has partnered with Med-Vet Pharmaceuticals (MVP) to introduce science-based products, designed to enhance greater performance in its Performance Horse program. Stone Management is managing this partnership on behalf of Bosque Ranch .

Taylor Sheridan, Owner, Bosque Ranch, says "A sincere thank you to MVP for their excellent products from both us and our horses. We have seen a marked improvement with the Exceed 6-Way supplement in Stopper's fluidity and performance."

About (MVP): Med-Vet Pharmaceuticals (MVP) has been a leader for over 30 years in providing equine supplements to support overall health and performance. MVP products are designed with science-based active ingredients and are industry recognized for the highest Quality, Potency and Purity to leverage performance in all disciplines. MVP guarantees 100% customer satisfaction if you do not experience a difference or results in 60 days. The MVP team is highly trained, knowledgeable and dedicated to help you make the right product selection for your horse's needs.

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, NRHA Million Dollar Rider Matt Mills and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

Stone Management is a leading entertainment marketing and consulting firm offering expertise in the areas of product placement, brand integration, promotions, social media and corporate sponsorships for entertainment-related events and initiatives.

