California's Mental Health Commission Partners with Media Cause to Spread the Word on Anti-Bullying Resources

California Legislature Approves $5 Million to Provide Support to Youth Who Have Experienced Bullying

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the award-winning, mission-driven marketing agency focused on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their missions, today announced that it will be working with the State of California's Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission (MHSOAC) to raise awareness among youth for resources offering support to those who have experienced bullying.

"In the past few years there has unfortunately been a strong uptick in violence and crimes against the AAPI community due to COVID-19," says Commissioner Shuo Chen. "Youth ages 13-18 are particularly vulnerable. The Commission will bring together and brand an entire group of resources and services designed to serve these youth, as well any youth who have experienced bullying based upon their race, ethnicity or perceived ethnicity. We look forward to working with Media Cause to help design a focused campaign strategy that is informed by youth-led organizations, like the Youth Leadership Institute (YLI)."

"We're delighted that the State of California has dedicated this generous amount of money towards conceptualizing and executing a campaign designed to help youth in such a crucial way," says Eric Facas, CEO, Media Cause. "We are very excited to get going on the initial research and discovery phase of this project, which will guide campaign creation, launch and maintenance."

Overall, anti-Asian hate crimes have reached unprecedented levels, increasing by 339 percent in 2021. The resources to be centralized and made available will be based on a peer-to-peer model. The selection and implementation of these resources will also be guided by a Youth Advisory Committee, comprised of youth who will counsel both the Commission and Media Cause on the types of services that will be most beneficial, and the types of messages that will most effectively raise awareness.

"We look forward to making meaningful connections with youth via a wide variety of vehicles, including social media, and ultimately increasing awareness of resources that will help them be more proactive in addressing their own mental health needs."

