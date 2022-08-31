Aris Gold Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) announces the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting its progress, initiatives and commitments in the areas of health, safety, environmental, social, and governance management for the calendar year. The report is Aris Gold's second annual disclosure of the Company's approach and performance on a range of material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics, as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2022 and beyond. The report is available on the Company's website at www.arisgold.com under Sustainability.

Aris Gold anuncia la publicación de su segundo Informe de Sostenibilidad que destaca el avance, las iniciativas y compromiso en las áreas de gestión de salud, seguridad, ambiente, sociedad y gobierno en el año calendario. El informe es el segunda informe anual que publica Aris Gold sobre el enfoque y desempeño de la Compañía en una variedad de temas de ambiente, sociedad y gobierno (ASG) significativos, así como los planes y prioridades de la Compañía para el 2022 y más allá. El informe está disponible en el sitio web de la Compañía en www.arisgold.com bajo Sostenibilidad.

Aris Gold's 2021 Sustainability Report is guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard. It also demonstrates how Aris Gold's approach aligns to select UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Aris Gold CEO Neil Woodyer stated: "We are very pleased to release our second annual sustainability report. After our first full year operating as Aris Gold, we continue our commitment to achieving our ESG goals and creating value that benefits all stakeholders by balancing the expectations of shareholders with the needs of our employees, host communities and the environment. In 2021 we fared well while operating for a second year during the pandemic, achieving a vaccination rate of over 90% for employees. Further, we were able to reduce lost time injury frequency, increase the number of women in the workforce, implement upgrades to our TSF and continue our community investment programs throughout the year."

About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol ARIS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ALLXF. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Gold operates the 100%-owned Marmato mine, where a modernization and expansion program is under way, and as of April 12, 2022, operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new gold mine. Aris Gold also owns the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Gold can be found at www.arisgold.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statement.

There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the information and forward-looking looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Gold disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

