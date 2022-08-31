WellCare of Kentucky donates $440,000 to flood relief efforts

Louisville-based health plan serves more than 85,000 members in affected area
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Centene Corporation, announced today it has donated $440,000 toward flood recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky. The healthcare company donated $100,000 to the Governor Andy Beshear's Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and to several local organizations that are providing direct relief to those affected by the flooding.
"These historic floods have made an immediate impact on our local communities, and recovery could take years," said WellCare Plan President and CEO Corey Ewing. "We will continue to support efforts to help people rebuild their lives."
To support the ongoing crisis, WellCare is helping with basic needs like, food, shelter, and medical care while monitoring the overall recovery efforts. WellCare's donations were supported in part by other Centene-owned health plans in the region.
Funds are being used to secure much needed medical supplies, including IV fluid, tetanus shots, Hepatitis A shots, oxygen concentrators, and life-saving medications. Critical needs will be met by purchasing generators, beds, transportation, food, water, and access to medical care. Funding will also be used restore, refurnish, and even rebuild homes for thousands of affected residents.
Donations will be given to the following organizations to meet growing needs:
- Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)
- Aspire Appalachia
- Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) – Disaster Relief
- Cowan Community Action Group
- East Kentucky Dream Center
- Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky
- Hindman Settlement School
- Montgomery Baptist Church
- Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC)
WellCare also supported the communities and its members by:
- Communicating to more than 85,000 members via text, automated phone messages, and Facebook to advise them that emergency prescriptions are covered if they were lost in the flood
- Reaching out with personal phone calls to over 25,000 high-risk members
- Waiving prior authorizations for three weeks
- Providing a 24-hour Nurse Advice Hotline
- Providing access to 24-hour behavioral and mental health services
- Providing 1,200 meals to first responders
- Shipping pallets of emergency supplies to key distribution centers
- Delivering thousands of personal care and hygiene items, which were donated and gathered by WellCare associates
WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit wellcare.com/kentucky.
