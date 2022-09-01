BOLLINGER REVEALS B4 COMMERCIAL ELECTRIC TRUCK

The Bollinger Class-4 Electric Chassis Cabs are the First of the Company's Commercial Lineup to Hit the Ground in Client Test Programs.

DETROIT, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors announces its Class 4 all-electric fleet truck, the Bollinger B4, featuring a cab-forward design with industry-leading safety, cargo, and turn circle capabilities.

"The cab-forward design is a radical change from our previous concepts," says Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. "And that's on purpose. We listened to our commercial customers and developed what they need for ultimate efficiency."

The new Bollinger B4 incorporates years of feedback from dozens of major fleets looking to electrify their vehicles. The result is a cab-forward truck, designed from the ground up to offer maximum cargo volume, accommodate unlimited adaptation, and prioritize safety.

"The cab-forward design also increases both overall cargo space behind the cab and critical downward visibility in front," says Kent Harrison, chief product officer of Bollinger Motors. "The B4's 41-foot turning circle will be better than any comparable wheelbase truck -- which will improve driving dynamics in both rural and urban settings."

The Bollinger B4 is driven by a solid rear-axle e-drive to meet demand for higher payloads. High-voltage components operate on an 800-volt platform, with batteries consisting of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, which ensures safety and reduces cost. Customers may outfit their B4s with either one or two battery packs to accommodate cost and range requirements. Range estimates exceed current customer need and offer roughly 100 miles per battery pack.

Bollinger Motors will track test B4 chassis cab trucks this fall with numerous fleet customers, upfitters, and charging companies to gather constructive feedback.

Bollinger B4 customers will benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, with the B4 expected to be eligible for a 30% tax credit up to $40,000 under the newly created 45W Commercial EV Tax Credit.

"Commercial fleets need a cost-competitive alternative to traditional ICE vehicles, and these credits, along with Bollinger's aggressive efforts to deliver a quality product with a lower total cost of ownership, make EVs a more affordable and viable option than their ICE counterparts," said Ed Burke, commercial sales director. "These credits are a win for Bollinger, our customers, and our nation's sustainability agenda as we help accelerate the adoption of this clean technology across America's roadways."

"Bollinger Motors has been developing medium duty all-electric trucks since 2015," says Bryan Chambers, chief operating officer of Bollinger Motors. "Our extensive Class 4-6 engineering and supply-chain development means our commercial trucks are on the fast track to production."

Bollinger will begin production with Class 4 Chassis Cabs -- with Class 5 and Class 6 trucks to follow. Price and release date for the B4 chassis cabs will be announced at a later date.

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture all-electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 4-6. www.BollingerMotors.com

