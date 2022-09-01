Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. Reimagined, Rebranded, and Ready for What's Next

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. today announced the official launch and unveiling of its rebranding efforts, which include a new logo, a website revamp, and enhanced social media presence. The company also announced a new name for its flagship health insurance solution, which is from today forward called Nonstop Health (formerly Nonstop Wellness).

Nonstop Logo (PRNewswire)

Founder and CEO of Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc., David Sloves, says, "At the heart of our organization, we are Nonstop Health, so this rebrand and the renaming of our flagship offering more accurately reflects the company and our service as a whole. We're excited to roll out these changes, and we're even more excited that our members don't have to change a thing."

Nonstop's flagship product, which has been renamed to Nonstop Health, is an innovative health insurance offering that challenges traditional healthcare benefits plans by providing more accessible, affordable coverage. Nonstop Health can be designed to provide immediate savings to employers and employees, without requiring carrier, provider or broker changes.

"These are exciting times as we continue to grow, disrupt traditional healthcare benefits models, and provide better and more affordable solutions," says Sloves. "Our plans can provide savings for employers and zero out-of-pocket costs for employees; this means we fulfill our mission to provide healthcare when it's needed, without concerns for costs. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from our team."

About Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc.

Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. reduces barriers in access to healthcare through an innovative first-dollar approach to plan design that provides cost certainty for employers and can reduce or eliminate upfront medical expenses for employees and their families enrolled on the plan. To learn more about Nonstop Health, please visit nonstophealth.com or connect on LinkedIn or through a broker.

Media Contact for Nonstop Health:

Matt Gougler

mgougler@nonstophealth.com

877-626-6057

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nonstop