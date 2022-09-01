Synamedia sets the pace of change to SaaS at IBC 2022

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today unveiled its line-up of demonstrations at IBC 2022 on stand A69 in hall 5, emphasising its leadership in SaaS video streaming technologies. With the broadest set of offerings in the industry, Synamedia's portfolio meets the needs of customers across all video services from content providers and streamers to broadcast giants. At IBC, Synamedia will show how its latest solutions protect, enrich and deliver world-class video services with a commitment to reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

Synamedia Iris for addressable advertising; Clarissa for business insights; OTT ServiceGuard for streaming anti-piracy; and Deployments of its multi-tenant SaaS offerings includingfor addressable advertising;for business insights;for streaming anti-piracy; and CSFEye to minimise credential fraud activity and password sharing. The entire SaaS portfolio uses the Synamedia Cloud common framework, creating a cohesive experience across all products and features common workflows for operations and management of services.

The complete Synamedia Go cloud video suite which offers service providers everything they need to rapidly launch a streaming service and customise it to increase value. Go is a flexible, SaaS-based modular video platform that balances functionality with speed-to-market for VOD and live streaming services. Highlighting Synamedia Go's open design, the stand will also feature some of the pre-integrated solutions from providers in the Synamedia Partner Network.

Following the acquisition of Utelly in May 2022 , Synamedia has now transformed the Go.Aggregate and Go.Recommend packages for content discovery across multiple streaming services and live TV. Synamedia will also demonstrate Go's ability to connect everything - extending search and discovery across music, audio books, podcasts, short-form user-generated content, and more. Go.Aggregate and Go.Recommend add-on packs are available standalone or with Go.Foundation.

Vivid Workflow as-a-Service (WaaS) with solutions for service providers of any size that deliver premium OTT services for live events and sports, disaster recovery, and more. Synamedia's most recent acquisition, Quortex , a cloud-native SaaS solution for just-in-time processing of live and recorded streaming, provides exactly the resources required at any given time, cutting operational costs and reducing energy use dramatically. Ideally suited for disaster recovery, long-tail and niche revenue-generating content, Quortex complements software-definedwith solutions for service providers of any size that deliver premium OTT services for live events and sports, disaster recovery, and more.

Vivid Low Latency Streaming , and Vivid Compression . Synamedia will debut two new SaaS solutions as it expands its Vivid WaaS offer, with Vivid Connect for cost effective backhaul transport services and Vivid Record for time-shifted TV and cloud DVR. The Vivid portfolio being showcased will also include Vivid WaaS PowerVu,, and

Synamedia will launch Fluid EdgeCDN, a new portfolio of services for scalable, smart, and efficient CDN operations. Features include a sophisticated traffic prediction engine that allows ISPs to sell excess CDN capacity with a share of the revenue going back to the rights holder.

Synamedia will demonstrate the combined power of its broad suite of solutions to solve the urgent issues of the industry with low TCO, in particular for original content producers such as sports leagues. For example, it will demonstrate live sports streaming at scale, using Synamedia's Fluid EdgeCDN solution to implement edge-embedded watermarking from EverGuard which detects and disrupts streaming piracy many times faster than competitive solutions. Another use case will feature advertising and low latency ad insertion using Synamedia Iris and Vivid WaaS.

Paul Segre, CEO at Synamedia, said, "We have spent the past few years with our heads down developing solutions that address our industry's pressing needs by focusing on unique innovations, agility, scale, flexibility and total cost of ownership. With a fundamental change in our architecture and approach using the Synamedia Cloud framework, we now have the industry's broadest multi-tenant SaaS offerings. While we have transformed our portfolio since we last exhibited at the RAI, visitors will still recognise our continued commitment to innovation to help customers keep pace with the market's fast changing needs."

Robert Ambrose, co-founder of broadcast and media technology industry analysts Caretta Research, commented, "Content owners, streaming services and platform operators are increasingly seeking out SaaS solutions for the flexibility and faster-time-to-market they provide. With platforms fighting to attract and retain consumers, the smart technology buyers at this year's IBC will be looking for vendors who can demonstrate a real commitment to cloud-native technology and flexible commercial models."

