Bluum Ascends to No. 1,310 Ranking on Inc. 5000 List

PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Bluum earned a place on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking for the fastest-growing private companies in America. Bluum skyrocketed to the No. 1,310 ranking after placing 2,416 in 2021 on the list, which features the nation's most successful and fastest-growing independent businesses.

"Dramatically improving our ranking on an esteemed list like the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the dedication and resilience of Bluum employees and our incredible partners, especially in a year amid supply chain issues, economic uncertainty and an ongoing pandemic," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Knowing that our customers were facing these challenges and more, our response was to scale quickly, adapt and provide the resources critical to their success. Receiving this recognition for simply attempting to be a supportive partner is just icing on the cake."

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Bluum, which produced a growth rate of nearly 500 percent last year, also earned recognition on the third-annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list this past March.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk said. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

In addition to this honor, Bluum earned recognition on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list and Systems Contractor News' list of Top 10 Integrators. It's been an honor-filled year for Bluum, which received the award for the Fastest-Growing Company by the Phoenix Business Journal and improved its ranking from No. 56 to No. 20 on the 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 list.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

