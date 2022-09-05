Delisting of Haldex

LANDSKRONA, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Haldex Aktiebolag will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on 19 September 2022.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:20 CEST on 5 September 2022.

For further information, please contact:

