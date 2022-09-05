VAPORESSO-The Red Dot Award-Winning Product XROS 2 unleashes new color

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading vaping brand VAPORESSO has unveiled a new set of six colors for its VAPORESSO XROS 2 product, the only open-pod-system vaping product on the market to bring home a Red Dot Award in 2022 for design.

The VAPORESSO XROS 2 is the company's bold attempt to incorporate stylish visuals with an intricate 150-degree-curved high-gloss surface.It gives users an aesthetic that brings together elements inspired by science fiction and the avant-garde, drawing plaudits from users and industry authorities worldwide. The product received the ultimate recognition in May 2022 when it took home the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2022] in Germany.

"B esides XROS 2, both XROS MINI and XROS NANO have also iterated with new configurations and colors. It has always been our aim to help our devoted users to wear their hearts on their sleeves and fully express their personality when using our products," said Thalia Cheng, CMO of VAPORESSO. "We feel this vibrant and eye-opening spectrum of colors does just that. Users can make a big impression wherever they are with these eye-catching and bespoke new shades."

The new colors, named Aurora, Neon, Vitality, Violet, Sierra Blue, and Gold, will grant VAPORESSO users even greater artistic license to express themselves when using these award-winning products.

This year's Red Dot Award win was not the first time that the German industrial design house has recognized VAPORESSO products. The company took home a Red Dot Award for an environmentally friendly product that combined recyclable paper with the design concept in 2021. This particular plaudit demonstrates just how much the company places consumers as well as the societal good at the top of its agenda when approaching new products.

Established in 2015 by SMOORE, VAPORESSO quickly ascended the vaping product ladder to become one of the industry's most innovative and prominent players. The parent company also rapidly rose to prominence, becoming the first vaping device provider to publicly list, with a valuation of over 25 billion USD, marking a major historic breakthrough for the sector.

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

