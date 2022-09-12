Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Le Café, Panera Bread, and Playa Bowls to Three New York City Properties

NEW YORK , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that it welcomes several new retail tenants to expand the portfolio's food offerings, with leases signed with Panera Bread, Playa Bowls and Le Café Coffee at three of its New York City office and residential properties.

561 10th Ave. - The Victory; 1350 Broadway; 1359 Broadway (PRNewswire)

1359 Broadway:

will relocate from ESRT's 10 Union Square with a lease signed for a 2,100 square foot retail space at 1359 Broadway. Andrew Mandell of RIPCO represented Panera Bread in the lease negotiations. Fred C. Posniak of ESRT and Morgan Singer and Samuel Martorella of RIPCO represented the property owner. Rebecca Clareman and David Bleckner of Lester, Bleckner & Shaw LLP provided legal representation for ESRT.

Panera Bread will relocate from ESRT's 10 Union Square with a lease signed for a 2,100 square foot retail space at 1359 Broadway.of RIPCO represented Panera Bread in the lease negotiations.of ESRT andandof RIPCO represented the property owner.andof Lester, Bleckner & Shaw LLP provided legal representation for ESRT.

1350 Broadway:

signed a new lease for a 1,385 square foot retail space. Abie Dwek of C&W represented Playa Bowls in the lease negotiations. Fred C. Posniak of ESRT and Andrew Mandell , Morgan Singer , and Samuel Martorella of RIPCO represented the property owner. Richard Reiser and David Bleckner of Lester, Bleckner & Shaw LLP provided legal representation for ESRT.

Playa Bowls signed a new lease for a 1,385 square foot retail space.of C&W represented Playa Bowls in the lease negotiations.of ESRT and, andof RIPCO represented the property owner.andof Lester, Bleckner & Shaw LLP provided legal representation for ESRT.

561 10th Ave. – The Victory:

signed their third lease with ESRT for an 822 square foot space. Yoel Gorjian of Winick Realty Group represented Le Café in the lease negotiations. Fred C. Posniak of ESRT and Steven E. Baker , Charles Rapuano , and Thomas Galo of Winick Realty Group represented the property owner. David Bleckner of Lester, Bleckner & Shaw LLP provided legal representation for ESRT. Le Café Coffee signed their third lease with ESRT for an 822 square foot space.of Winick Realty Group represented Le Café in the lease negotiations.of ESRT and, andof Winick Realty Group represented the property owner.of Lester, Bleckner & Shaw LLP provided legal representation for ESRT.

"Throughout our Manhattan portfolio, we have curated and leased to over a dozen food and beverage providers that serve as an important amenity for our office and residential tenants," said Fred C. Posniak, SVP, leasing at Empire State Realty Trust. "We are pleased to welcome Playa Bowls to our high-value tenant roster and to continue our established relationships with Panera Bread and Le Café Coffee."

More information about ESRT properties, and current availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of June 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors." Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.