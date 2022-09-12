Media One Announces Its Booth at Printing United 2022

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --After 2 years, the most awaited show for the print and graphic industry is back and Media One is going to be there! Having been associated with the erstwhile SGIA show (rechristened as Printing United before the pandemic), Media One has always brought new and exciting products and services to the market.

Media One USA logo (PRNewsfoto/Media One USA) (PRNewswire)

The Signage industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the last decade this one is going to be no different. Automation and innovation are going to be the primary focus areas now, and companies that stay ahead of the curve will be the key drivers of the industry. Media One has been a pioneer in introducing innovative products to the market – some of which have been immensely successful like the Teleios G5 Grand Format Dye Sub Printer, the Cronos Ultimate Fully Automated Sewing Machine or the Samba Fabric among others that were loved by print shops and their customers alike.

2022 is going to be no different, with the highlight of the show being our latest offering in the dye sub market – the HP Stitch S1000, the world's most advanced dye sub grand format printer.

Besides, Media One will also be showcasing the Teleios Grande G5, the Papyrus G5, Teleios Hexa, Aleph LaForte, Klieverik GTC Calender, Klieverik Flowline Calender, Matic Cronos Ultimate fully automated sewing system, Helios Plus Textile Laser Cutter, Ares Welder, Caldera, Ergosoft and Onyx RIP solutions.

Media One will be exhibiting in Booth #C5711

Visitors can get a free pass to the show by using Media One's VIP invite code – 525521.

Media One can be contacted at web@MediaOneUSA.com or 833-HELLO-M1 (833-435-5661) for more information.

Website: www.MediaOneUSA.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Media One USA