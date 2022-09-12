Paving the Way for Skilled Mediation at the 2022 AAML/BVR Divorce Conference

Paving the Way for Skilled Mediation at the 2022 AAML/BVR Divorce Conference

Why Traditional Mediation Methods Do Not Work

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you attending the 2022 AAML/BVR Divorce Conference in Las Vegas? TALG is! And they are bringing Tenny Amin, LL.M. Tenny is the Co-Owner and Partner at TALG's Irvine, California office. TALG is a multi-jurisdictional law firm with offices in five states: Nevada, California, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. TALG's practice areas include business litigation and transactions, intellectual property & life sciences, biotechnology, real estate, and family law litigation and mediation services. Check out TALG at https://talglaw.com/.

After practicing exclusively as a family law litigator for over fifteen years, in 2020 Tenny earned her Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University School of Law. Pepperdine's dispute resolution program is currently ranked as #1 in the nation.

"Splitting the pie" is a traditional mediation approach that should be rethought! Tenny published an article about why she has focused her practice on utilizing skilled negotiation techniques, assessing and considering plausible alternative options, and carefully navigating the zone of possible agreement. You can read her article here: https://talglaw.com/traditional-mediation-methods-fail/.

Stop by the TALG booth at The Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino, September 18-20, 2022, and meet Tenny. The National Divorce Conference brings together the leading matrimonial attorneys and financial experts to gain critical insights from nationally recognized presenters and a unique opportunity to network with other professionals that will help you expand your own skill set to offer clients a broader solution to complex issues. Here is the link to the Divorce Conference: https://www.bvresources.com/events/2022-aaml-bvr-divorce-conference/home. Get registered and let's meet!

