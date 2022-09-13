Fyllo Announces Key Regional Leader For APAC

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions to drive new growth, today announced a key appointment to the Asia-Pacific division, with industry-veteran Victor Cheng joining as Vice President, North Asia. Cheng will report to Robert Woolfrey, Managing Director, APAC, who recently opened operations for the company in the region.

Cheng has held technology, media, and data leadership roles for over twenty years for industry powerhouses including Comscore, Microsoft, and his most recent role as Chairman of the IAB in Hong Kong where he led the members of the Executive Committee to provide local marketers greater access to leading digital solutions. He will be responsible for the development of Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions in North Asia.

"As we expand internationally, we are looking for leaders who understand how digital advertising is changing," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "In-depth experience and a wide, contextual point of view matters, and leaders like Victor will help us have an immediate impact at a regional level, based on his market and industry expertise. We look forward to providing in-market service and support to brands in North Asia."

Contributing $19 trillion in revenue to the world economy every year, Asian corporations now account for 43 percent of the world's largest 5,000 companies. With their robust combination of technology and specialized data solutions, Fyllo was built to uniquely address the increasing demands of Asia's booming verticals.

"Cheng is well-known in Hong Kong and across North Asia for his leadership in data and marketing transformation," said Robert Woolfrey, Managing Director APAC of Fyllo. "He is perfectly positioned to champion our growth in Hong Kong and enter new markets across North Asia."

"Fyllo is well-placed to help brands in North Asia manage complexity and deliver impact," said Cheng. "We offer something new and compelling, combining marketing, innovative targeting, and regulatory expertise, and I am delighted to join the company at a moment of accelerated growth."

About Fyllo:

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions provide the tools, data and integrations needed to drive new growth with speed and scale. Powered by a leading data ecosystem and regulatory database, Fyllo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to stay competitive and compliant.

In 2022 Fyllo acquired Semasio, a pioneer in unified targeting, enabling digital marketers to seamlessly combine audience, contextual and brand fit solutions into one targeting strategy, both on the buy and the sell-side. The company is active in approximately 50 countries and its semantic analysis engine supports more than 30 languages.

For more information, visit www.hellofyllo.com.

