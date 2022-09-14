NEWARK, N.J, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet, the nation's largest technology-driven fleet management company dedicated exclusively to the cold supply chain, recognizes 50 successful years. Since it was founded in 1972, PLM has managed customized leasing partnerships, each crafted to address the customer's unique business needs.

PLM Fleet Celebrates its 50th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

"We celebrate PLM Fleet's 50th Anniversary with our 3rd NJ Top Workplace award,'' said Keith Shipp , President and CEO.

With their comprehensive fleet management approach, PLM Fleet creates flexible and customer-specific solutions to reduce costs and drive productivity for businesses nationwide. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM is recognized as the only nationwide company that is dedicated exclusively to the leasing, renting, and ColdLink® telematics of over 13,000 refrigerated trailers. With 32 locations nationwide, PLM conveniently offers equipment in all the key markets.

"I can think of no better way to honor PLM's 50th Anniversary than to win for the 3rd consecutive year the NJ Top Workplace award,'' said Keith Shipp, President and CEO. "This year our team has innovated and launched several new digital tools to support our customers and streamline their operations. We have focused on how to drive engagement and simplify interactions for our customers, and it is so gratifying to see our employees champion this direction forward.''

PLM continues to implement new ways to improve efficiency and customer service. Recently the company launched computerized inspections of leased vehicles to streamline and integrate operations. MyPLM, a secure, online customer platform, has released new enhancements to manage invoices, rental reservations, damage notifications, and ColdLink® telematics for trailer location, temperature monitoring, mileage, and more.

Among recent product launches, PLM has introduced Zero Emissions trailers, the only CARB (California Air Resources Board) compliant refrigerated units for multi and single temperature applications, and PLM TrustLink™, a comprehensive, cloud IoT management platform that provides real-time, track and trace capabilities for the sensitive cold supply chain.

PLM Fleet is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM is recognized as the only nationwide company dedicated to exclusively leasing, renting, and maintaining comprehensive fleet management of over 13,000 refrigerated trailers. PLM's services include new trailer leasing, new trailer design and OEM ordering, short term leasing of existing trailers, flexible rental options, onsite maintenance, emergency breakdown service, GPS, temperature management, and lifecycle cost savings for its customers.

