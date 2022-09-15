Crayola to Double its Family Attraction Venues Over Next Five Years

EASTON, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola's crayon pack just got a lot bigger! This week, the creativity icon announced a new licensing agreement with BrightColors, LLC. Working with its partner, Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., BrightColors will open a minimum of five new Crayola Experience venues over the next five years, doubling the attraction brand's presence in the U.S.

Crayola Experience has been a family destination for creative play for more than 25 years.It has five successful operations—ranging from 20,000 to 60,000 square feet—located in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Arizona. These immersive attractions entertain more than 1.5 million guests annually with activities inspired by Crayola's proprietary products and technologies. Popular activities include: naming and wrapping a Crayola crayon, watching how crayons are made, starring in a coloring page, creating melted wax spin art, and more.

This multi-venue licensing agreement is the first of its kind for Crayola.

Last November, Crayola began actively seeking partners to extend its Location-Based Entertainment footprint domestically and internationally. This multi-venue licensing agreement with the newly formed BrightColors is the first of its kind for Crayola, marking the first step in its global expansion. The partnership will kick off with a joint evaluation of potential mall venues, focusing on family-friendly markets with a strong tourism and/or residential draw. Kingsmen Xperience will work with BrightColors to help source real estate opportunities, manage licensor relations, and provide production and marketing support.

"Today Crayola embarks on an expansion effort with a best-in-class partner who shares our ideals, and is equally dedicated to high quality guest experiences," said Warren Schorr, Crayola Senior Vice President Business Development, Global Licensing & Experiences. "BrightColors' management have a proven track record not only in creating memorable attractions, but also in providing guests the highest level of service in operations. They are the perfect complement to the standards already established for Crayola Experience."

"We have been providing guests with engaging, people-pleasing experiences for decades. As we researched potential existing concepts with our colleagues at Kingsmen, all other attractions paled in comparison to the guest offering at Crayola Experience," said Robin Turner, President & Managing Director of BrightColors LLC, and founder of the highly successful WonderWorks chain. "In discussions with Crayola, we recognized we held a shared vision and we are excited by the potential this partnership has in the expansion of Crayola Experience."

