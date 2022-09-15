L Catterton Publishes 2021 Impact Report

Highlights Firm's Efforts to Drive Positive Change Through ESG Initiatives and Goals

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has published its 2021 Impact Report. The report details L Catterton's approach to responsible investment and marks important milestones in the firm's ongoing efforts to support ESG initiatives and successes across its portfolio.

"We are pleased to release our second annual Impact Report which profiles actions we have taken at both our firm and within our portfolio companies to further drive sustainability, strengthen our communities, and serve the interests of our stakeholders," said Scott Dahnke, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "At L Catterton, we possess both the privilege and the responsibility to drive positive change in the world. In this regard, our goal is to not just be a participant in this space, but also to be a leader. We embrace the challenge and remain dedicated to this continuous improvement journey."

"At L Catterton, ESG has always been at the heart of what we do, and we are committed to further expanding our capabilities and activities in this area, recognizing that ESG is essential to our success," said Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "While we take pride in our ESG achievements to date, we are acutely focused on the challenges ahead. Our obligation as both investors and as global citizens demands this dedication, and we look forward to continuing to advance our ESG goals and act as a force of positive change across the industry."

Since its founding in 1989, L Catterton has considered ESG factors as core to its operations and investment decisions. In its second annual Impact Report, L Catterton highlights its continued progress, with a particular focus over the last year. Select highlights include:

Became a founding member of Ownership Works , a nonprofit organization that partners with companies and investors to provide employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work.

Launched PRISM, the firm's proprietary initiative to support executive and board-level diversity, with a particular focus on female leaders.

Selected female candidates for approximately 50% of all new firm hires and appointed 17 (of 21) diverse candidates to serve as independent directors on L Catterton portfolio company boards of directors, reinforcing the firm's commitment to gender diversity.

Partnered with Persefoni, a leading carbon management SaaS platform, to support the firm's climate program.

Announced the firm's participation in the ESG Data Convergence Initiative to drive transparency and uniformity in disclosures.

Partnered with local charitable organizations across L Catterton's global offices, including Feeding Westchester, Filling in the Blanks, Meals & More, Henry Street Settlement, and Kids in Crisis to support and empower local communities.

About L Catterton

With approximately $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made around 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Media Contact:

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton

Managing Director, Firm Communications

media@lcatterton.com

203.742.5185

View original content:

SOURCE L Catterton