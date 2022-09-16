Huge, Fan Focused, Online Customer Appreciation Event Hosted by Olight

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a global industry-leading illumination tools company hosted an online global O-Fan Day event in September.

As a deeply customer-oriented company, Olight has always strived to provide its fans with the best products and services. In order to connect with its customers on a deeper level, the Olight team has created a special, annual festival for Olight fans, known as O-Fans, called O-Fan Day. The very first O-Fan Day was held in 2019 in Georgia, USA; since then, the O-Fan Day Event has become a conventional party between Olight and their fans every September.

This year's O-Fan Day was a huge, online event, held to thank O-Fans from around the world. The fun-filled fan festival covers an incredible online product release event, the grand opening of a new brand website (Obuy), a memorial review of fan culture growth, a highly engaging online sports campaign, and plenty of gifts and giveaways, in which global fans were highly involved.

It is the continuous mutual support and trust that contributes to the growth of Olight's blooming O-Fan culture as shown in this heartwarming video.

The most anticipated part of this year's O-Fan Day was the brand-new online launch event that Olight rolled out to introduce new products on September 16, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT., bringing fans a new visual experience and an intuitive close look at brand-new products.

The new products include an upgraded EDC flashlight (Baton 3 Pro), a new rail-mounted, angled foregrip light (Sigurd), a portable, remote controlled work light (Odiance), an incredibly compact safety light (Gober), as well as new color variants of some existing flashlight models.

Two of Olight's most innovative new releases:

The classic Baton series has remained popular since its inception in 2011. The most popular of this new generation of EDC flashlights is the S2R Baton II. Incorporating the fan-favorite magnetic charging feature, upgrading it with more powerful light output, and making many more improvements, Olight has made a massive update to this series with its new Baton 3 Pro. Invisibly hidden in the compact head of the Baton 3 Pro is an Olight Hidden Proximity Sensor (OHPS) that functions effectively to dim the light when its lens is blocked by a nearby object. Beam shape and appearance are unaffected, but users are still protected from potential risks of lens obstruction or accidental activation. Additionally, the included L shape stand accessory makes it easy for users to store the Baton 3 Pro anywhere.

The industry-leading 2-in-1 design is the most innovative feature of the Sigurd, integrating an angled grip with a powerful rail-mounted light, saving hassle, money, and space, all while bringing great convenience and performance to users.

Although these new product releases were a big part of this event, it also served as the launch for Olight's new brand, Obuy. Olight has spared no effort as a well-known fan & customer-oriented brand to create Obuy.com, a shopping site that isn't only for fans, but is to serve people with an eye for beauty and a passion for life. In addition to hiking gear, camping equipment, outdoor tools, and everyday household items, visitors will be able to find a variety of items for many daily needs.

This entire Fan Festival reflects Olight's innovative pursuit of illumination technologies and appreciation for its fans. Moreover, driven by a professional and rigorous attitude, Olight has provided millions of users worldwide with quality lighting tools. Currently, Olight contributes significantly to the growth of the illumination industry. Will Olight bring more possibilities to lighting in the future? Stay tuned.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is dedicated to offering high-quality lighting products, including EDC lights, outdoor lights, tactical lights, rail-mounted lights, ambient lights, headlamps, bike lights, accessories, and more. Olight has always committed to delivering reliable illumination tools and unique experiences to outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, firearm owners, and everyday users.

More information about Olight and its products is available at www.olightworld.com and www.olightstore.com.

