UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks for the United States and are shown in photo 1 below. These Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Although the Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems are marked with Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd's brand name "SRI" and UL Certification No. "EX27164", the Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems were not manufactured by nor are affiliated with Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd.

The notice does not cover authorized Extinguishing Systems manufactured by Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd shown in photo 2 below. Authorized product can be identified by Steel Recon Industries brand name "SRI" embossed on the valve assembly and is also provided with a solenoid actuator and pressure gauge that both bear a UL Recognized Component Mark. The unauthorized product does not display any of these features.

Name of Product: Clean-agent Extinguishing System Units

Remedy: UL recommends that these products be removed from service.

Identification on the Products:

The Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

SR-200

FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM

CLEAN AGENT EXTINGUISHING SYSTEM UNIT

EX27164

SRI

Photos:

1. The Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems bearing unauthorized UL Certification Marks covered by this notice are shown in the photographs below:

For photos please visit ul.com

2. Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems bearing authorized UL Certification Marks, not covered by this notice, are shown in the photographs below and are provided for comparison only:

Location: The Clean-agent Extinguishing Systems bearing unauthorized UL Certification Marks, shown in photo 1 were found in Bangladesh. They may be available in other areas.

Release No. 22PN-17

