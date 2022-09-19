Erase the Unknown with AI-Driven Threat Detection and Response with Vectra® for CrowdStrike

Experience the powerful Vectra and CrowdStrike integration at Fal.Con 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced its participation at Fal.Con 2022, CrowdStrike's annual conference held in Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino on September 19-22. Vectra will showcase how organizations can utilize a seamless integration between CrowdStrike and the Vectra threat detection and response platform to erase the unknowns that are caused by expanding attack surfaces, evasive and evolving attacker methods and overwhelming alert noise.

Digital cloud transformation in addition to the large adoption of SaaS (software as a service) applications has forced security practices to evolve beyond what traditional prevention-centric rules can achieve, thus challenging security in new ways. As attack surfaces have expanded, organizations must develop a new set of skills, processes and technologies to continuously monitor trust across the enterprise. This often leads to more alerts and an inability to keep pace with the threats that matter most to the business.

With Vectra integrated with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, security teams can view the most critical alerts that need investigation across their entire organization, from data centers to SaaS products, from network edge to the cloud. The native integration can be deployed efficiently on the Vectra platform, providing analysts with a simple and intuitive workflow to identify real threats quickly, which hosts, or accounts are required to be investigated, along with detailed event information from the CrowdStrike platforms.

"Knowing what threats are critical and require attention can be a difficult task when security teams are constantly overwhelmed with alert noise and evolving attacker methods," said Sachin Saranathan, Director of Cloud and Technology Alliances, Vectra. "The integration with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform ensures that joint customers have threat signals correlated in existing workflows — providing efficient detection capabilities across each attack surface."

The integration of the Vectra Platform® with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform enables security teams to unify network and endpoint context to detect, verify and isolate cyberattacks in the enterprise quickly and automatically. As a proud member of the CrowdXDR Alliance , Vectra will showcase how its patented Attack Signal IntelligenceTM delivers enhanced threat detection and prioritization clarity to accelerate investigation and response to attacks. At Fal.Con 2022, attendees will see how they can leverage Vectra's Security AI-driven Attack Signal IntelligenceTM to understand attacker behaviors across public cloud, SaaS, identity and networks. Attendees will also learn how to detect attacks across their global CrowdStrike platform to stop compromises due to misconfigurations, stolen credentials and supply chain infiltration from turning into breaches.

Vectra is excited to be a Gold Sponsor at Fal.Con 2022.

Visit the Vectra booth #1106 in the exhibit hall for live demonstrations

Attend the Vectra theatre session on Tuesday, September 20 from 1:30-1:50 p.m. PT

here . Sign up to join Vectra at Fal.Con 2022,

Vectra Blog. Learn more about the integration on the

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai .

Media Contact

Emily Ashley

Lumina Communications for Vectra

Vectra@luminapr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vectra