Kustom Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Strengthens Operating Model to Support Future Growth

Kevin Sheppard joins Kustom as COO and newest executive team hire.

LONGWOOD, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kustom the largest privately-owned, full-service restoration company in North America, announces the appointment of Kevin Sheppard as Chief Operating Officer. As the new strategic leader of people and processes, Kevin will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Zavodney and be responsible for deepening the institutional mindset that is already engrained in the culture at Kustom by virtue of a customer and employee-centric operating model.

Before joining Kustom, Kevin spent the entirety of his professional career in the environmental services space. He started his career at Clean Harbors as a field technician, while studying finance at Suffolk University in Boston, and subsequently held many positions within the organization with increasing levels of responsibility.

Kevin completed his tenure with Clean Harbors as Senior Vice President, Sales Operations before joining ACV Enviro, a private-owned company, where he held the Chief Development Officer position for over five years. During this time, he successfully led the business through the sale of ACV Enviro to Republic Services and championed a financial strategy resulting in a 35% increase in annual revenue and an 80% increase in profitability.

"Hiring Kevin catapults Kustom onto a new playing field. We truly have a best-in-class team, and with the inception of the COO role, I'm confident we will go into 2023 the strongest we've ever been, with a high-velocity operating model that will empower our people to deliver an unmatched caliber of service to our customers and clients. I'm eager to see what we can accomplish together as the remainder of this year unfolds," states Andrew Zavodney, CEO at Kustom.

"I'm energized by talent and teamwork, and there is no shortage of that at Kustom. With the depth of its brand heritage, truly district growth strategy, and extreme bias toward innovation and creativity, Kustom is poised for an explosive, upward trajectory," said Kevin Sheppard. "To say I'm bullish and enthusiastic about the future of Kustom and what this team can accomplish would be an understatement."

